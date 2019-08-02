Man caught with £4k of heroin at his Dundee flat

A man was caught with heroin worth up to almost £4,000 after a police raid on his Menzieshill flat.

Jordan Cathro admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug on October 2 last year at his Leith Walk home.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police executed a search warrant and found more than 96g of heroin in his living room as well as scales which had traces of the Class A drug on them.

The 41-year-old immediately admitted his guilt to police when he was arrested. Charges of possessing other drugs were dropped by prosecutors.

Solicitor George Donnelly said he would reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until next month.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter