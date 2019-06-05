Sentence deferred on Dundee woman who fraudulently claimed £15k in benefits

Sentence has been deferred on a woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently claiming benefits.

Patricia Robb, 57, had her case continued so that further investigations can be made.

She previously admitted claiming disability living allowance (DLA) and employment and support allowance (ESA) totalling more than £15,000 that she wasn’t entitled to between May 29 2013 and July 10 last year.

Despite tendering a guilty plea, solicitor Jim Laverty made a motion to continue the case after he was only recently made aware that Robb suffered a serious brain injury in 2010.

Robb, of Sutherland Crescent, is due to return to court later this month.