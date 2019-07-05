Sentence deferred on Dundee teenager who sexually abused his young sister

Sentence was further deferred on a teenager who sexually abused his sister.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also caught by an older sibling sexually abusing the child on another occasion.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the teen and the girl had been playing a football video game on an Xbox console over the Easter holidays when the first attack occurred.

The teen pleaded guilty to inducing the child to participate in sexual activity at an address in Dundee between March 18 and May 5 by repeatedly kissing her on the face, placing his arms around her and inappropriately touching her.

Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until August 13.