Sentence has been deferred on a teenager who admitted dealing cannabis.

Liam Strachan, of Finedon Terrace, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug on the same street on March 5. Following the 19-year-old’s guilty plea, solicitor Kevin Hampton asked Sheriff Derek Reekie to call for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Strachan will return to court next month.