Sentence deferred on Dundee teen who threatened mum with hammer

A stroppy teen brandished a hammer at his mother after she tried to wake him up to go to college.

Logan Boyle also saw red after being offered £10 by his mum so he could attend his course that day.

The 18-year-old, who has no previous convictions, became even more aggressive after he was called a “junkie”.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Boyle was supposed to be attending college but was instead asleep in his room.

His mother came to rouse him but this only angered Boyle who told her “get out my ******* room”.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith said: “She tried to get him out of his room before she went into her own room.

“The accused asked her for money for college.

“He was offered two £5 notes to which the accused said: ‘what the **** am I meant to do with that?’”

The argument escalated and after being called a “junkie” Boyle said he would hit her with a hammer which he had picked up.

His mum then phoned the police and Boyle was later cautioned and charged to which he made no response.

Boyle pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing and threatening his mother with violence at an address on Craigmount Road on March 19.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said that Boyle suffers from learning and behavioural difficulties.

He said that Boyle had attended court with his mother and told Sheriff Carmichael that issues were still ongoing.

Mr Norrie said: “He is getting some assistance and his family are very supportive of him.”

Sheriff Carmichael deferred sentence on Boyle until next month in order to obtain a criminal justice social work report.

His bail order was allowed to continue meantime.