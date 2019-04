Colin Ewen, of St Boswells Terrace, had sentence further deferred until May 8.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing meat from Tesco, Riverside Drive, on April 13.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said previously that Ewen was “bereft of any financial assistance”.

He claimed Ewen stole the meat because he hadn’t received Universal Credit payments for three weeks.

Sentence was further deferred by Sheriff Lorna Drummond.