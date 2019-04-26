Sentence deferred on Dundee man who admitted downloading indecent images of kids

Sentence has been further deferred on a man who admitted downloading hundreds of indecent images of children.

Anthony Sheridan, 39, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of downloading and possessing indecent images of children at an address on Arthurstone Terrace on April 19 last year.

Sheridan was rumbled after confessing to social workers he had been downloading indecent images – an offence for which he was jailed in 2015.

A police raid on his home showed he had 359 images stored on his computer and had been using file-erasing software.

Sheriff Alastair Brown further deferred sentence for reports until May 22. Sheridan was remanded in custody.