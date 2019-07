Sentence was deferred on a woman who admitted falsely claiming £3,700 in benefits.

Debbie McLellan, of Dunholm Road, failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances between March 1 2017 and July 31 2017 that affected her entitlement to disability living allowance.

The 57-year-old claimed a total of £3,700 that she was not entitled to. Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence on McLellan until next month.