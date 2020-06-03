Man tried to bite Dundee police officer following arrest for attack on motorcyclist

Sentence has been deferred on a man who admitted attacking a motorcyclist before trying to bite a police officer’s hand.

Christopher Tennant, of Pitalpin Court, pleaded guilty to assaulting Sean Anderson while he was driving his motorbike on Cotton Road on May 17.

Tennant admitted standing in front of him and placing the front wheel of Mr Anderson’s bike between his legs. This prevented him from moving.

Thereafter, Tennant seized his body before pushing and pulling at him. The offence was committed while Tennant was subject to an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He also admitted a second charge of trying to bite PC Robert Milne on the hand at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Tennant pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared from custody and sentence was deferred until July. He was bailed.