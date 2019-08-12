Sentence deferred for man who admitted to killing his 10-year-old son in Coupar Angus

Sentence has been deferred for a Tayside man who admitted killing his 10-year-old son and trying to murder another eight-year-old.

Karl Morris, also known as Andrew Morris, stabbed his son Kane to death at his home in Coupar Angus on November 11 last year, before attempting to murder another child who had been in the house at the time.

Morris appeared at the High Court in Glasgow today to face sentence – but Lord Frank Mulholland was told sentencing was not possible because psychiatric reports had not been completed.

Lawyers for Morris told the court doctors had been experienced difficulties in accessing patient records at the State Hospital in Carstairs, where Morris is being held while he awaits sentence.

Lord Mulholland deferred sentence until September 3, pending the completion of psychiatric reports.