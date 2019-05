George Reid, of Ballindean Road, had sentence deferred after previously admitting to verbally abusing his partner.

He pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and throwing a bottle at a mirror, causing it to smash, at a property on the same street on November 12 last year.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on the 21-year-old in order to obtain a psychiatric report.

His bail was continued.