Robert Jack, of Priory Court, had sentence further deferred for good behaviour until June 27.

He admitted that he assaulted his partner at Broughty Castle on July 26, punching her on the head and pulling her by the hair.

Jack, 55, also admitted assaulting the woman on November 9, throwing a cup, striking her on the body with a shoe and repeatedly punching her on the head to her injury, and acting in an aggressive manner on November 6, both at Balunie Avenue.