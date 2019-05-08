Sentence deferred for Dundee chef who threatened to burn his boss’s house down and kill her partner

A suspended chef who threatened to burn his boss’s house down and kill her partner had his sentence further deferred.

Stewart Burne-Jones, of Helmsdale Crescent, sent Claire McLaren a series of Facebook messages as well as a picture of her front door on Happyhillock Road on April 4.

He said in one of the messages: “I don’t want to set the world on fire but your house will do just fine.”

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton said the 33-year-old had drunk a “considerable” amount of alcohol and was “genuinely shocked” to read the messages he had sent.

Sentence was further deferred until next month for reports.