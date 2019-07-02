Sentence deferred for Brechin man who put baby in tumble dryer and carried out ‘monstrous’ attack

The sentencing of a man who placed a baby in a tumble dryer before later carrying out a “monstrous” attack on her has been deferred.

Thomas Dunn, 25, was last month found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct by placing the child in the dryer and closing the door, causing the machine to activate.

He was also found guilty of leaving the 13-month-old with brain dysfunction and bleeding between the skull and brain after striking her at least twice in a separate incident.

Both incidents took place at an address in Arbroath while Dunn was trusted with looking after the tot — a friend’s daughter.

He appeared in Edinburgh before Lord Brodie after the case was remitted to the city’s High Court by a Dundee judge who ruled the local sheriff court’s sentencing powers were “not adequate” to deal with the severity of the case.