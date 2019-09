Sentence was deferred on a man who admitted breaching his antisocial behaviour order.

Police were called to Gerrard Kelly’s flat on Tweed Crescent on September 15 after he was heard shouting, swearing and banging on a door and a wall.

Kelly refused to desist when police arrived.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty and had sentence deferred until next month to call alongside other matters.

Kelly was released on bail.