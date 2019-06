A woman has admitted being involved in drug dealing at a city flat.

Jacqueline Dallas, of Strathmartine Road, pleaded guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug, from a property on Fairbairn Street on September 19 last year.

The 48-year-old was due to be sentenced before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael but following a motion by the crown, Dallas’s sentence was deferred until later this month.