A man who was found with indecent images of children had sentence further deferred.

Sean Masterton, 26, of Fintry Road, admitted being in possession of two images at his home between July 8 and November 8 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Officers raided Masterton’s home and recovered the images from a Samsung phone.

After solicitor Scott Norrie withdrew from acting, Masterton’s case was continued until October 24.