Sentence deferred again on man who hacked off Dundee pensioner’s hand in horror attack

A man who chopped off a disabled woman’s hand in a horrifying attack in her Dundee home has had sentence deferred yet again.

Stephen Brisbane previously claimed that former US president Barack Obama told him to cut off the pensioner’s hand as human bones would cure him of his illness.

Brisbane, 34, pleaded guilty to maiming wheelchair-bound Sandra McGowan after entering her home in Charleston on February 14, 2018.

After using an electronic key fob to enter the house, he grabbed her right wrist before hacking it off with a knife from her kitchen.

He then picked up the hand, put it in a carrier bag and ran off, leaving Ms McGowan unconscious in her wheelchair.

He returned to his mother’s house in Dundee, and placed it in her freezer. His sister found the hand and called police.

Appearing today at the High Court in Glasgow, he was remanded in custody until August 22 for further reports including a risk assessment order.

