Sentence deferred for Dundee domestic abuser who repeatedly harassed ex-partner

A man has pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards his partner.

Ahmed Jassim, 41, of Gardner Street, had been charged with repeatedly following his partner in her motor vehicle and attending her home and place of work.

He was also accused of repeatedly contacting her by telephone and text message and trying to force entry into her home.

The offences took place between November 11 and 17 on Nicol Street, Ward Road, Victoria Road and Constitution Road. Jassim committed these offences while on bail.

Sheriff Rafferty adjourned sentencing until February for criminal and justice social work reports.