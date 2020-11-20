OAP sex offender behind bars after sending abusive texts to police officer

A 66-year-old sex offender is behind bars after sending abusive texts and messages to a police officer.

James Hutchison made drunken threats to PC Gillian Fraser, the officer responsible for supervising him.

In 2000, Hutchison was placed on a sexual offences order at Arbroath Sheriff Court which prevented him from approaching, contacting or speaking to a child under the age of 18.

The pensioner is currently under the supervision of the offender management unit at Forfar Police Office.

Hutchison, of Ladyloan, Arbroath, was remanded in custody after pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to verbally abusing PC Fraser on October 29.

Prosecutor Carol Doherty told the court his drunken abuse was triggered by his order being extended.

Hutchison said in texts and voicemails: “You better steer clear of me now. I’ll do you in ya cow.

“I will tear your f****** throat out. Gillian, I don’t know what’s f****** going on here like. There’s c**** phoning me calling me a beast.”

Solicitor Billy Rennie said Hutchison was remorseful for his behaviour, adding that PC Fraser was supportive of Hutchison’s order being revoked.

He claimed Hutchison was deemed not to present a threat of committing sexual offences.

Sheriff Neil Bowie deferred sentence on Hutchison for reports and remanded him in custody.

“Bail is refused because of the nature of the offence and your record of previous convictions,” he said.

The case will call at Forfar Sheriff Court in December.