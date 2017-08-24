Sensory garden unveiled by Dundee school pupils

The latest pocket garden to open at Dundee’s Waterfront development has been unveiled.

The sensory garden is in Slessor Gardens and was officially opened by pupils from Kingspark School, alongside councillors. Work began on the area at the start of July.

It is the latest in a series of spaces planted around the periphery of Slessor Gardens.

It is based on a design concept by pupils from Craigie High School inspired by enhanced provision at the school for people with visual impairment.

Gregor Murray, convener of Dundee City Council’s children and families service committee, said: “The initial idea from Craigie was taken on with help from landscape architects who worked in collaboration with pupils and staff at Kingspark to deliver an accessible garden with multi-sensory elements.

“I am delighted to see so many pupils and staff here to experience their work being fully brought to life.”

Lynne Short, Dundee City Council’s city development committee convener who was also at the opening, added: “The pocket-sized sites planted as part of the creation of Slessor Gardens have proved really popular with visitors and locals.

“The new one will create an area where everyone can be stimulated, relax or just engage their senses as part of their time out in the area.”

The sensory garden features a range of containers to raise the planting above ground level and use plants to engage the senses of sight, smell and touch.

The areas that are already complete have proved popular, with locals in the city flocking to relax in the space at lunchtimes and weekends.

Plans are also in place for a pavilion to be added to the south-western corner of the public space, which could host a café.

It is hoped that work will start on its installation before the end of the year.