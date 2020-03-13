Sensory-friendly session to be hosted at Dundee Science Centre

Dundee Science Centre is to trial a sensory-friendly session this weekend.

The museum will dim the lights, and turn down the volume throughout most areas of the centre so visitors including those with autism and other sensory differences can enjoy their visit.

There will also be sensory packs handed out including ear defenders and fidget toys will be available.

A Changing Places toilet will be on hand in the car park so any visitors with complex needs can use the bathroom and changing facilities as needed.

Maps will also be handed out to highlight areas of the museum where the lights and volume are not able to be dimmed.

The sensory session will take place from 3-5pm on Sunday.

The standard admission fee applies, and discounts for assisted needs visitors are available. For more information visit dundeesciencecentre.org.uk.