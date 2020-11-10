Senior pupils in Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross to wear face masks in class as areas move into tier three

Senior pupils in Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross will following peers in Dundee in wearing face coverings in class.

The shift to tier three for the three council areas means that from Friday young people in S4 to S6 and their teachers will be subject to Scottish Government guidance that they should wear masks during lessons as well as in corridors and other communal areas of school buildings.

In Perthshire, S1 to S3 pupils have also been asked to consider wearing face coverings in class.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the request will be extended to the lower year groups in Fife and Angus, as it was in Dundee schools.

Fife Council said it will be issuing guidance in the next few days.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the three local authorities would move from level two to level three in its five tier framework of coronavirus restrictions due to a “sharply rising trajectory” in the infection rates.

Tier three restrictions – already in place in Dundee – will come into force on Friday.

Sheena Devlin, executive director for education and children’s services in Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We are disappointed that Perth and Kinross has moved into level three of the strategic framework.

“However, this makes it more important than ever that we all continue to follow the guidance and associated restrictions.

“For our young people in secondary schools it will be mandatory for S4 to S6 pupils to wear face coverings in class as well as in corridors and communal areas of the school.

“The option exists for our S1 to S3 pupils to wear face coverings as well in classes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind children and young people about wearing face coverings on dedicated school transport and on public transport to help protect themselves and others around them.

“It will be as a result of everyone playing their full part in following the guidance that we will begin to see a drop in the prevalence of the virus in our communities.”