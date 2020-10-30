Senior pupils and their teachers to wear face masks in Dundee classrooms

Senior pupils and their teachers in Dundee schools will be required to wear face coverings in class from Monday.

New rules issued by the Scottish Government extend the use of face masks in schools.

In level three and four tiers – which includes the Dundee City Council area – pupils and their teachers in S4 to S6 will have to wear face coverings in classrooms as well as in corridors and other communal areas.

Parents of children at the highest clinical risk level in those areas are also advised to seek advice on whether they should attend school, with similar advice for staff where appropriate protection was not in place.

In all areas, face coverings will also be required for parents and carers entering school grounds to drop off and pick up children and for adults in school when they cannot keep two metres from other adults or children, with some exceptions in P1 and P2.

While school closures are not required in even the top level tier, a warning was issued that they could not be ruled out and remote learning remained a back-up plan.

New guidance was issued on Friday outlining additional measures at all five levels in the tier system, which the government said took account of public health advice.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Keeping schools open remains our priority but that can only be the case if schools are safe. There have been tremendous efforts applied by staff and pupils to ensure this is the case and I thank them all for their efforts.

“We constantly review the guidance on school opening along with our local authority partners, trades unions, parental representatives and other stakeholders to ensure we are taking all the necessary measures to ensure our schools are safe.

“This strengthened guidance, produced in light of updated scientific and health advice, adds to the health mitigations that have been in place since schools opened in August.

“From Monday, there will be increased use of face coverings and new advice to help protect those in the shielding category.

“It is vital that all the measures are followed rigorously in schools.

“Doing that – together with the collective efforts of all of us across wider society ­– will help to ensure that schools can safely remain open.

“None of the levels in the framework require any automatic move to school closures or blended learning.

“However, no one can predict what the coming weeks and months will bring.

“Remote learning remains an important contingency for schools at all levels of the strategic framework and there has been considerable progress made in the provision of remote learning, should that be required.”