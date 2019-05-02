Senior NHS worker who drove while four times legal alcohol limit can still practise

A senior NHS worker who was convicted of driving while four times over the legal alcohol limit has escaped sanction by the health board.

Judith Golden, an HR manager within NHS Tayside, denied that her ability to practise in the health service had been impaired by the conviction in May last year.

She explained to a tribunal last week she had made the “wrong decision” in going out for food after consuming alcohol.

Mrs Golden was visited by police on February 2 last year after being reported to the authorities for “driving in an erratic manner” by a member of the public.

Officers took her to a police station where she was breathalysed and found to be more than four times the limit. The qualified podiatrist, who previously served as employee director on the board at NHS Tayside, told the independent panel she was “embarrassed and ashamed”.

In June last year she moved into an HR role at Kings Cross Hospital and does not practise in a patient-facing role.

Fiona Meek, representing Mrs Golden, said the health worker had been under “some personal stress” at the time, but has since developed coping strategies.

The panel, convened by the Health & Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS), accepted her that her fitness to practise was not impaired by the conviction.

They found that Mrs Golden was “credible, reliable and showed genuine remorse and insight”.

The watchdog’s hearing report noted: “(Mrs Golden) said she understood her actions had been wrong and she would never repeat the behaviour and understood the impact of her actions on other people.

“She did not understand why she had done what she had done, however she vowed to never repeat her actions. She had no other criminal convictions, before or since.

“She was open and honest and explained her personal circumstances at the time of the incident.”

Three positive testimonials from co-workers at NHS Tayside praised her, with one witness noting she had “much to offer the healthcare professions”.

The panel concluded: “(We were) mindful of the serious nature of the conviction, however, in the particular circumstances of this case was of the view that a finding of impairment was not in the public interest given the registrant’s insight, remorse, remediation, previous good character and exemplary career.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the health board did not comment on individual cases.

Mrs Golden was approached for comment, but was unavailable.