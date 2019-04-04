Senior NHS worker faces tribunal after drink-driving conviction in Dundee

A senior NHS worker is set to appear before a medical tribunal after she was convicted of drink-driving in Dundee.

Judith Golden will appear before a tribunal later this month following her conviction for road traffic offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She will be expected to explain her actions to the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service’s (HCPTS) conduct and competence committee – and could face repercussions as a result.

A qualified podiatrist, Mrs Golden was convicted of driving or being in charge of a motor vehicle with an illegal concentration of alcohol in her system.

The HCPTS alleges that, as a result of her conviction, her fitness to practise in her profession is impaired.

Mrs Golden and her bosses at NHS Tayside have both refused to comment.

It is not known whether her conviction on May 18 last year has already had an impact on her 30-year career at the health board.

However, she left her post as employee director, which she had held for several years, in undisclosed circumstances sometime between April and June last year.

Prior to this, she had been invited to join a newly formed executive leadership team to oversee changes at the health board following a shake-up in management last year.

Minutes of various NHS committee meetings show she attended a meeting on May 10 as an “employee director designate”.

Her post was then listed as “vacant” in board papers for a meeting in June.

Details of her previous appointments on NHS committees have been wiped from NHS Tayside’s website – and health bosses have declined to elaborate on the senior manager’s current standing.

When the Tele spoke to Mrs Golden at her home in Dundee, she declined to comment on the upcoming hearing.

On her role as employee director, she said: “I don’t do that kind of job anymore.”

NHS Tayside said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”