Senior Dundee politicians discuss the possibility of pubs and football grounds reopening

The leader of Dundee City Council and one of his SNP Westminster colleagues have both said people appear to be “happy” with the lockdown rules.

John Alexander was joined by Dundee City East MP Stewart Hosie for a video chat with the Tele, with coronavirus the main talking point.

There have been claims in the national press that there is an ‘impatience’ or that, in some cases, people are breaking government rules and visiting friends.

Last month, Nicola Sturgeon had discussed a scheme in which people could meet a small ‘bubble’ of others outside their own households.

However, on May 7 she confirmed the strict lockdown rules would be continued for at least another three weeks.

Council leader Mr Alexander said: “Locally, I’ve not heard of many instances at all where people have been breaking the rules, in terms of social distancing and other measures in place.

“I’ve had a couple of issues raised with me by concerned constituents and I’ve relayed them as appropriate but I suppose, for the vast majority of people, they are adhering to all of that guidance that’s been issued as they understand the risk.

“And it’s that word, it’s absolutely critical, a ‘risk’. Why would you want to take unnecessary risks that potentially not only put yourself in a position where you could contract Covid-19 but others too?

“I think people are taking that responsibility very seriously. I know certainly from neighbours, friends, etc, they are all taking it very seriously and making sure they follow the guidance to the letter.”

Mr Hosie, who previously told the Tele that a premature lifting or softening of the lockdown rules would be ‘a catastrophic mistake‘, said: “Again this has all got to be driven by the R-number. All these ideas are in the mix for how the lockdown might end. But it’s all got to be driven by the transmission rate.

“The idea of a small group of friends or a’ bubble’ you might be able to go and visit – these ideas have merit, but it’s all going to be driven by the R-number.

“If the transmission rate goes down, and it stays down, and there’s little-or-no risk of it going back up again, then I’m sure all these ideas will be in the mix.

“What we can’t do though, is say, ‘You can go and visit that family, and the next family and your pals down the road,’ if the R-number is still too high.”

He added: I’m not picking up a lot of the so-called ‘impatience’ that appears to be on the front page of some of the tabloid newspapers.

“I’m sure we’d all like to get out and do more things, I’m sure there are people who would like to get to the pub for a pint but right now this lockdown is here for a reason.

“We know what the reason is; it’s to stop the spread of this dreadful virus – lives are genuinely at stake – and I’m not picking up a huge impatience to end this until we’ve got this under control.”

On Thursday it was announced Germany’s Bundesliga will resume football matches behind closed doors on May 16.

So, are we likely to see the return of matches at Dens Park, Tannadice or other sports at venues in Scotland, given that schools are ‘almost certainly’ not going to return for pupils until after the summer?

Mr Hosie said: “I would love to get back to the football – I’d love to see the football (on TV).

“But even a closed-door match; you’ve got the teams, you’ve got the coaches, you’ve got the physios, you’ve got the security staff, you’ve got the drivers, you’ve got the media teams, which can be pretty enormous.

“I’d love to find a way for this to happen, somehow. But I think the idea that there’s going to be lots of audience in football grounds and in our stadiums before the start of next season strikes me as highly unlikely.”