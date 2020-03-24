Send us your ‘selfie-isolating’ pictures to bring some cheer to Tele readers!

These are tough times, but amid all the doom and gloom the Tele is determined to put a smile on your face.

That’s why we want you to send us your “selfie-isolating” pics!

These could be photos of your home-schooling efforts, rainbows you have made to brighten up your windows, fun family activities you are taking part in or even just a pic of your favourite pet.

Angus youngster Poppy Stephenson has been posting pictures of rainbows in her window as a symbol of hope in these troubling times.

Perhaps you are using the time at home to catch up with some gardening or brushing up your cooking skills?

Whatever you are up to, send us your pics via Facebook or email to news@eveningtelegraph.co.uk and we will share a selection in the paper in a bid to lighten the mood during this crisis.

Thanks!