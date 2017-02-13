A seminarintended to keep young people safe from harm online will be held next month.

Getting It Right…Keeping Your Child Safe will be held at the Perth Playhouse cinema on Thursday March 2.

The annual event, organised by Perth and Kinross Council in conjunction with partners including the police, is held to raise awareness about the challenges of keeping children and young people safe online.

It is aimed at parents and carers and professionals in social work, education and childcare, as well as members of the public.

This year the seminar will include keynote presentations covering four topics — online gaming, cybercrime, online pornography and popular apps and trends.

Sessions run from 9.30am-11.30am, 1pm-3pm and 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Places are limited and anyone wanting to book should email jwatt@pkc.gov.uk with their name, contact details and preferred session.