‘Semi-derelict’ Montrose street set for makeover as redevelopment plans submitted to council

A “semi-derelict” area of Montrose could be bulldozed and replaced with modern homes if planners approve new proposals.

John D Crawford Ltd submitted an application to Angus Council on behalf of Taylor’s Auction Rooms which, if approved, would lead to Panmure Row being re-developed into modern townhouses.

The proposals include plans to demolish several buildings along the street, including the former auction room warehouse and stores, and replace them with a modern development of eight townhouses.

It is also proposed that the property located at seven Panmure Row will be replaced by a building which would be in keeping with the “Georgian-style and scale” of the existing row.

The proposed site is situated in the town centre of Montrose, west of the local secondary school, and is currently a mixture of commercial and residential properties which were described as being in a “poor state” by the developers.

The townhouses will be three-bedroom properties and will have a “good amount of amenity space” for modern, town centre dwellings.

Two designs have been also proposed for the development, one for the north side of the street and the other for the south, which would maximise the sunlight each property will get.

The overall design of the townhouses will have “industrial style” features, including the use of steel and timber which the developers argue will mimic the former auction warehouse on the street.

It is also proposed that the replacement to the building at seven Panmure Row would feature larger windows, tabling and chimneys with a sandstone frontage and side gable, a design the developers say will mean the new-builds will fit in the surrounding street.

The residential buildings on Panmure Row date back to the 19th Century and a historical map included in the application details how some properties have stood since 1855.

Taylor’s Auction Rooms held its first sale in January 1974 in Panmure Row, Montrose, where they remained for 34 years.

In 2008 the firm moved salerooms from Panmure Row to the current location at Brent Avenue.