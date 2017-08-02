Two city centre retailers are set to close their doors in Perth.

The Semi Chem store in Scott Street will shut on August 18 following a drop in the number of customers using the shop.

It is run by the Scotmid Co-operative Group, who have said the options for the seven staff members are being considered.

A Scotmid spokesman said: “The Semi Chem store in Perth has been financially challenged for some time and the continued decline in footfall has unfortunately led to the decision to close the store.

“Over the past few years, we’ve looked at several options to try to turn the store around but, unfortunately, we’ve now ended up in the position where closure of the store is the only option available.

“We’re still in discussions with the store’s seven staff members, six of whom are part-time, with our first option being to transfer them to other stores in the area.”

He added: “We would like to thank our staff and our customers for their continued loyalty over the past few years.”

The spokesman said the Perth store is the only one earmarked for closure.

Meanwhile, the About Living shop in Kinnoull Street is set to shut its doors soon and is currently holding a closing down sale.

The city centre has also just seen Howie’s Bistro in St John’s Place close. A sign has been placed in its window stating the restaurant was closed due to unforeseen circumstances.