Selflessness and sacrifice of young Dundee carers is celebrated and saluted

Council and education chiefs have saluted the selfless sacrifice of young carers in Dundee.

And Baldragon Academy has been cited as a top role model for providing support to more than 60 carer kids, who have to juggle school work with looking after members of their family.

A delegation from Dundee Carers Centre and city council members visited the school to see first hand the work that goes on behind the scenes and meet pupils who are involved in the dedicated service.

Councillor Roisin Smith, who is depute convener of children and family services, said the system had come a long way since she had looked after her father when she was younger.

She told the carers: “My dad is blind and I used to go with him to the hospital for appointments.

“I had no concept that I had a care role. That is what is important (with this scheme) to help people to recognise the role you are playing and get support to help. I wish it had been about when I was younger.”

Dundee City Council recently reported the number of young carers identified and receiving support has increased from 65 in September 2018 to 208 in August 2019.

Sarah Boath, a carers support services worker with Dundee Carers Centre, said: “The numbers have always been there. We are just better at knowing who the people are.

“We have schoolchildren working as ambassadors as well as carers, as kids are more likely to speak with someone their own age than an adult.

“The plans are to expand all over Dundee and we would like to pay tribute to two previous support workers who put in a lot of work at Baldragon. They are Laura Robertson and Janine Fettes.”

Meanwhile, Maxine Watson, a development worker with young carers and based at Dundee Carers Centre, visits Baldragon Academy once a week, and on the day of the visit she said: “We have had another couple of recommendations of young carers which is great.”

The carers meet up regularly in their own assigned room to discuss issues they may have or just to “chill out” which helps them cope with the rigours of looking after loved ones.

And there are also weekend trips lined up to help give them a break from the double shift of school and caring.

One carer and ambassador Thomas Fleming, 17, has helped mentor younger pupils and said: “Younger children often find it easier to talk to someone like me who has the same caring role than an older person like a teacher or guidance teacher.”

And fellow carer and ambassador Michael Sinclair, 15, said: “I like the trips because it helps you and gives you a bit of a break.”

Development worker Kieran Drugan said: “With some funding from one of the local rotary clubs we were able to take a group to Copenhagen in Denmark which was great.”

Head teacher Hugh McAninch said: “I’m thoroughly impressed with the level of services and support our young carers provide.

“By the time they get to school they have already put in a shift looking after a parent or sibling. So it is really tough going.”