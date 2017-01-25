The Tele’s Community Spirit Awards are just over a fortnight away — and we’re continuing our build-up to the big night by focusing on those shortlisted for the gongs.

Reporter Jon Brady takes a look at the people or groups in the running to scoop the Innovative Educationalist Award and the Carer of the Year Award. The winners will be revealed on February 10.

The Carer of the Year Award honours the incredible, selfless individuals who dedicate themselves to helping others.

Whether family or friend, voluntary or paid, the award recognises those who give outstanding care.

The first nominee is Dundee carer Fiona Bruce, who with husband David (pictured below) fosters a youngster with a long-term genetic disorder that affects muscle function. Fiona gave up her family home and moved into an adapted house to provide for their son. In six years, he has gone from having no speech or mobility to using sign language and walking with a frame.

Fiona also helps to manage a support group for parents of disabled children.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “I don’t do what I do to be recognised — but this gives me a platform to raise awareness of fostering and to thank my family and friends for the support they have given me. I can’t do it without them.

“With what my family and husband went through when we moved, they were very accepting. It wouldn’t work if we didn’t work as a team.

“Anyone who is thinking about it, make that call and make that appointment. I never knew the impact it would have on my own life. I would say he’s changed our lives more than we’ve changed his.”

The second and final Carer of the Year nominee is 40-year-old mum Jenny McMillan, whose tireless work for her son Blake has captured local hearts.

Blake has a rare genetic disorder which makes it difficult for him to move and speak, and leaves him vulnerable to respiratory infections.

Jenny has campaigned to secure funding for the four-year-old’s treatment and to raise awareness of his condition. She said: “I was surprised because, as a mum, I don’t really do it for the recognition. I would do anything for Blake and I just think of myself as mum.

“I was quite flattered that people would have nominated me — I just think I’m doing what any other parent would do.

“This is my life and it is what it is. I’m faced with massive challenges but I adore that little boy and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Carer of the Year Award is sponsored by Angus Fostering & Adoption, which knows all about the incredible power of care. Area manager Eunice McLennan said: “We believe that all our foster carers and adoptive parents are extraordinary.

“Is the time now right for you to make a difference? If you have ever thought about fostering or adopting, then please contact us for more information, either by visiting angus.gov.uk/fosteringandadoption or calling us on 01224 435078.”

The Wave 102 Innovative Educationalist Award recognises individuals or teams who work within the education sector.

The nominees have demonstrated how they have inspired others or made a positive impact on learning, using innovative ideas, campaigning for change and working closely with people to inspire them.

First on the list is engineer David Evans, who has worked tirelessly to provide resources in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects for disadvantaged children in the Middle East.

David has also hosted a series of talks and exhibitions in various locations across Dundee but the majority of his work sees him delivering education in countries such as Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Turkey.

His nominator said: “Involvement with the Middle East has resulted in schools and orphanages being supplied with essential equipment such as stationery and microscopes along with educational advice for the amateur teachers and careers. Without his assistance, these children would have been left in a much sorrier state.”

Our second finalist is the late Dr Gordon Hamilton who, despite working for much of his life abroad, never lost love for his home city of Dundee.

The Antarctic researcher attended Ancrum Road Primary and Harris Academy, where he discovered his love of geography, before gaining a degree from Aberdeen and a PhD from Cambridge.

He had been working at Maine University in the USA when he was killed in a snowmobile accident. A statement from his family released after his death said: “He maintained a love of Scotland, always eager to find out the Dundee FC score or to hear how the Scotland rugby team was getting on.

“Every Christmas, the Broons or Oor Wullie Annual made its way across the Atlantic, and he even managed to take in some of the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail when he was in Dundee in the summer.”

M-C McInally, headteacher at Monifieth High School, has made the shortlist for her work in forging links between the school and the local community.

In three-and-a-half years, she has established connections with community groups such as the Monifieth Singers, who can use the school’s facilities, and has appointed a teacher to develop work experience partnerships with local employers.

The head teacher said she believed she was “just doing my job to the best of my ability”.

Mrs McInally said: “My vision for Monifieth High School when appointed to headteacher was to increase attainment, build community and increase health awareness — attainment, community and health are the three key drivers of the school.”

She added: “Community is an enormous commitment for me — both inside school and the wider community. I believe we should model the behaviour we expect from others, use dialogue at all times to keep communication going and monitor how we are doing.”

Our final nominee is the Opportunities Project, run by Dundee Central Library.

The project was set up to tackle deprivation by providing people with IT training, whether applying for a job or benefits, booking holidays, or learning to use devices such as tablets.

Karen Duffy, library and information officer, said: “We are delighted the Opportunities Project has been nominated for this award.

“It’s fantastic that the work of the department is being recognised, especially for the many volunteers who give up their free time to help customers learn new digital skills.”