Self-harm rising among older Dundonians – new NHS figures reveal

The number of older adults attending at hospital with self-harm injuries has more than doubled in the last five years suggesting older people are struggling with mental health problems.

Figures provided to the Tele by NHS Tayside show admissions among working age adults aged between 30 and 64 increased from 351 in 2014 to 722 in 2019 – a 104% rise.

In particular, admissions among people aged between 35-39 have risen more than threefold, from 53 admissions in 2015 to 176 in 2019.

Cases among people older than 70, while isolated, have risen by 121% in the same period.

Experts believe rising rates of self-harm and mental health problems among older people are linked to loneliness and isolation – along with previously undiagnosed conditions.

Cathy Hamilton, who runs carer mental health support service Cairn Fowk, said older people tended to have different problems to deal with.

“Carers, especially, are coping with looking after people for free because they love that person which can be very stressful because there aren’t enough resources to support them,” she said.

“There’s very little support after coming out of hospital, particularly if they are using alcohol or drugs to self-medicate out of frustration.There’s also the issue of isolation.

“There isn’t enough community support – prevention and early intervention before that person reaches the stage of going to hospital is better.

“It isn’t the NHS’s fault – it’s just the way the whole system is set up and there isn’t enough resources to go around.”

She added: “I’ve worked in mental health for 25 years and it’s always been a Cinderella service (low-priority).

“People need to know they can talk openly about depression or not feeling right.”

Those in their late 30s and 40s with mental health problems are around 4.5 times more likely to die than those who do not report psychological issues, according to NHS Scotland data.

Mortality rates among men dealing with problems are three times those of women.

NHS Tayside says those who are admitted to Ninewells with injuries evident of self-harm are assessed and can be referred onto further support.

A spokeswoman said: “All patients presenting to accident and emergency will have input from an emergency doctor or consultant, who have all been trained in the assessment of self-harm.

“All patients will receive a mental health examination and if appropriate will be referred to the crisis team for further assessment.”