Police Scotland are appealing for help in relation to a 30-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

William Robert Bathgate Dunn, known as Robbie, is described as 5’10” in height, of average build, close cropped hair and blue eyes.

Robbie was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a German flag on the sleeve, white shirt with a patterned tie and gold clip, green cargo pants, red socks and hill-walking style boots.