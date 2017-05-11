Police Scotland are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of 35 year old prisoner James Michael McCafferty, who is the subject of a revocation of licence by the Parole Board.

The matter was reported to Police Scotland on 25 April.

McCafferty is known to be frequenting the Stobswell and Hilltown areas of Dundee. He may be sleeping rough.

He is described as being five foot six inches tall, of slim build with short brown/fair hair.

Police refused to confirm McCafferty was linked to a series of distraction type thefts from within the houses of elderly and vulnerable people in Dundee, mainly in the Stobswell, Maryfield and Douglas areas.

Police issued an appeal yesterday for a man of a similar description.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him but instead should contact Police Scotland on 999 without delay.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.