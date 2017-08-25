Seeking forever home for Ella found dumped in supermarket car park

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to locals to help find a “forever home” for a young lurcher dog.

One-year-old Ella has been at the charity’s Petterden centre since May.

She has been rehomed twice, but the arrangements fell through.

Now, the centre has appealed for someone to come forward and give the “kind-natured” pooch a home.

Lori Downie, 24, who works at the Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Petterden, told the Tele: “She came in to us after she was found abandoned with another dog at Morrison’s in St Andrews. They were both very skinny when they were picked up.

“We aren’t 100% sure where they came from, but they were found in the St Andrews area.

“She is doing really well now — she has been with us quite a while.

“She was rehomed twice, but it didn’t work out because of the families having personal problems — it was no fault of hers.

“She is such a kind-hearted dog, really laid back, and we want to find her a forever home because she has been here for quite a long time.”

Lori added that because Ella is a lively one-year-old, a home with young kids would not be suitable.

She also said lurchers have a strong prey drive, which rules out homes with small animals and cats.

However, she said Ella gets on well with other dogs.

She added: “She would probably be fine with children over the age of 10.

“She has been with other dogs and was fine with them.

“She really just needs somewhere where she can have a good run about.

“She would need to be kept on a lead to begin with — because she might run away after a rabbit or something like that — until they had built up a recall.

“She is such a sweet dog and we really hope that somewhere is found that she can call her forever home.”

Lori added that anyone who wants more information on potentially rehoming Ella can phone 0300 099 9999 and ask to be put through to the Petterden centre.