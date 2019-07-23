Security upgraded after squatters, drug users and Travellers try to access Dundee building

Developers behind a housing proposal in the West End have been forced to ramp up security following reports of suspicious activity.

The Tay Rope Works building on Magdalen Yard Road was targeted last week following a spate of incidents in recent years.

Issues with drug users and squatters have been highlighted previously as the building has fallen into ruin.

John Hume of F&H Development confirmed there had been an incident when two white vans and a caravan tried to access the grounds.

He said he’d been alerted by a tenant in the area before more measures were taken to shore up the site.

The developers revealed they want to knock down the facade to build five houses and four flats on the land.

He added: “We’ve had the site two and half years and it’s been a magnet for trouble during that time.

“Over the years there has been significant investment in shoring up the building and securing the site.”

John is hopeful they will be in front of the planning committee next month to discuss demolition of the facade of the former factory.

He added: “This isn’t the first bit of trouble we’ve had, it’s probably well into double figures now the issues we’ve faced.

“Our handyman has gone in and added some additional Heras fencing to shore it up in the meantime.

“We have found drug paraphernalia at the site in the past and also fire raising has been an issue.”