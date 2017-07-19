Security has been stepped up at an abandoned Dundee jute mill.

William Halley & Sons Mill, in Broughty Ferry Road, has been derelict for a number of years.

Proposals to transform the site into flats have been drawn up but little progress has been made.

Planning permission was granted in 2014 and the work was expected to begin in 2015.

Planning documents submitted at the time stated: “The redevelopment of the application site will involve the restoration and conversion of the category B listed Halley’s Mill building and the erection of two blocks of flats.”

Dundee City Council has now taken action after reports were received of members of the public entering the mill to have a look round.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short said she has seen young people entering the site.

A spokesman for the council said: “Our building standards team has been working with the site’s owners to try to prevent unauthorised access.”