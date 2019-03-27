Security ramped up in Dundee mosques amid fears over terrorist attacks

Mosques in Dundee have ramped up security measures following the terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

Leaders of Dundee’s Islamic community have taken the emergency precautions in fear of potential copy cat incidents taking place.

The chairman of the city’s Islamic Society, Bashir Chohan, told the Tele there were real fears among Muslims following the attacks on March 15 in New Zealand when 50 people were killed and another 50 injured.

Australian Brenton Tarrant has been charged with one murder in connection with the shootings and he is expected to face further charges.

There was widespread alarm among Muslims worldwide that similar incidents could break out elsewhere, resulting in heightened security.

But Mr Chohan has praised ordinary Dundonians who have shown great warmth and support since the attacks took place.

He said: “The attacks in Christchurch have had a serious affect on many members of the Muslim community in Dundee.

“Muslims are on edge and are scared. There is particular concern for our children and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe.

“We acted immediately to reassure people we were taking steps to keep them safe while attending our mosques.

“What’s concerning is that while this happened in New Zealand, it could happen anywhere in the world, including here in Dundee.

“On several occasions since the attack I have been in touch with Police Scotland asking for more protection for people attending our mosques in the city.”

The New Zealand attack took place while Friday prayers – the main day of the week for Muslims to get together to pray – was on-going in Dundee.

Mr Chohan added: “At the Central Mosque we can easily have 700-1,000 people answering the call to prayer on a Friday.

“It is concerning that people coming to prayer should feel afraid and think twice about coming to the mosque.

“If that happens then the terrorists have won and we’re not prepared to let that happen.”

As part of the increase in security, Mr Chohan said the Islamic Society itself has taken its own steps to protect mosques.

Police Scotland have also been contacted in a bid to help with safety.

Mr Chohan said: “As well as men and women coming to pray at the mosque we have 250 children, aged between five and 15, coming every weekday night.

“On the day of the attack we immediately wrote to parents with guidelines about what action they should take to keep their children safe.

“These included that families should ensure their children are accompanied when arriving at and leaving the mosque.

“No child should be coming here on their own. We’re also making sure our doors are locked while the children are inside.

“We are asking people coming to the mosque to be aware at all times.

“We are also asking that people come together to support each other at this time.”

Mr Chohan’s colleague, Imam Abdul Raof, added: “What has been encouraging is the support we have had from people all over Dundee.

“When I have been walking through the city streets dressed in my religious robes people have been coming up to me and shaking my hand and hugging me.

“Our main hope is that attacks of this nature are not divisive in our communities.

“Our experience is that most people have been horrified by what has happened but there are still some people who have been abusive towards us.

“We are providing more security at our premises in Dundee and encouraging those who come here to be more vigilant. So far there appears to be no drop off in numbers coming to the mosque for prayers and other activities.”

Misbah Ramzan, 29, recalled the fear she felt as she faced a woman brandishing a bottle and threatening her on a city bus.

Misbah said: “I was wearing my veil when this woman started calling me names. She was very aggressive and asked me why I was looking at her.

“She was using filthy expletives and told me I should go back to my own country.

“She had a drink bottle in her hand and for a moment I was really afraid she was going to attack me with it.

“This is my country, I grew up here and went to school here.

“After that I never used public transport again – that’s how shaken I was by what happened.

“What was upsetting was that nobody else on the bus stood up for me or defended me against this woman.

“They just let her say these things to me without anyone stepping in on my behalf.”

However, Misbah said that has been the only really frightening experience she has had in the city.

“In general younger people tend not to say anything but older people can pass comments like ‘go back to where you came from’, stuff like that.

“When I was in sixth year at Harris Academy I decided to start wearing the veil.

“I had a mostly really positive experience with that. Mostly people were really supportive of my decision.

“There was one younger boy who pulled my scarf and threw food at me but generally things like that didn’t happen at school.”

Fatima Ramzan, 49, is a project worker at Dundee’s International Women’s Centre.

She said the city’s Muslim population have been shocked and traumatised since the attacks in New Zealand.

She said: “They have found it very hard to believe that people were attacked while at prayer.

“Women were coming to me crying because of what happened.

“Women are afraid but we are trying to reassure them that they are safe inside the mosque.”

She added: “It’s hard to believe that women can be abused just because they are wearing a veil of some kind.

“There seems to be this belief that men tell us to wear a veil and that we are oppressed.

“That is just not the case. If a women wears a veil she has made her own decision to do so.

“It is a symbol of our religion and I choose to wear my veil as a mark of respect while in the mosque.

“I also wear it at other times out of self-respect and dignity but it is my choice. No one has ever told me I have to wear it.”

Fatima said that on the whole however, she had suffered very little abuse in Dundee.

“After the event in New Zealand people were approaching me in the street and saying how appalled they were by what had happened.

“People were actually apologising for what that man did.

“Generally speaking people make no comment but lack of education can lead to people being racist and abusive.

“I was once verbally abused on the train travelling to Dundee by a group of older people but I just ignored it.”