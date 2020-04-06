Security firm slammed after prisoner accidentally released from court custody in Dundee

A prisoner who was supposed to be remanded was accidentally released by custody officers.

Jason O’Neil was ordered last Friday to spend the next few days in prison ahead of sentencing for two charges at Dundee Sheriff Court.

But an error from staff at GeoAmey – the firm that escorts prisoners – led to O’Neil being accidentally freed while also not subject to a bail order.

A spokesman from the firm said that this was due to a “processing error”.

O’Neil, 26, previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and possessing Class B drug cannabis during an incident on High Street, Lochee, last November.

Sentence was deferred for social work reports but O’Neil appeared from custody on Friday, March 27, in connection with another matter before Sheriff Lorna Drummond.

O’Neil was granted bail on new driving allegations but remanded in custody on the deferred sentence, which would be dealt with by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael on Wednesday.

However, O’Neil was accidentally released instead of being sent to HMP Perth.

A GeoAmey spokesman said: “There was a processing error at Dundee Sheriff Court which resulted in a person being released in error due to different sentences being handed down for multiple offences.

“Although incidents of this kind are rare, they should not happen and are treated extremely seriously.

“We will work with staff to ensure lessons are learned.”

O’Neil, of Whitfield Gardens, previously admitted acting aggressively towards two women on November 8 last year before repeatedly shouting, punching and kicking a bin and throwing it against a window and causing damage to other items as well as possessing cannabis

When the case called before Sheriff Carmichael, defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “GeoAmey let him out by mistake on Friday.

“He was supposed to be remanded, so unfortunately he left the building on Friday.

“He is not here and I have not spoken to him.”

As O’Neil was not released on bail, Sheriff Carmichael ordained him to appear on a date in April to call alongside other matters.

Liam Kerr, shadow justice secretary, said: “This is an extremely rare but grave error which can’t be allowed to happen again.

“Victims and their families need certainty to feel safe, knowing that disposals are properly carried out.”

