Security has been stepped up at a Dundee pub after it was targeted by would-be thieves.

Crooks broke into to The Ambassador in Clepington Road but were scared off by the alarm system.

Kate Fraser, director of The Ambassador, told the Tele they are investing in extra security measures following the raid.

She said: “They tried to get in through the front and there was also someone at the back trying to get in.

“We have roller doors at the back so that stopped them getting in. It is lucky that we did do that.

“They actually managed to get in the front but nothing was taken.

“They did a bit of damage but no one was hurt and that is the main thing.

“Our alarm starts off quite quiet but then it gets louder so it spooked them and they ran off.

“It is disconcerting because we have invested in the bar and now we have had to put new locks and other deterrents in place.

“It was all captured on CCTV, so I am positive that the police will get them.

“This is the first time that we have had issues like this since we first opened.

“We will just have to make it even harder for people to get in.”

Despite being unsuccessful in their bid to steal from the pub, the brazen would-be thieves then attempted to gain entry to cars parked nearby.

Police Scotland are appealing for information about the incident which happened between 11pm on Monday and 1am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: “Two men — one wearing dark clothing and the other wearing a long-sleeved white top with a large logo on the front — attempted to gain entry to the bar after it had been closed for the night.

“A short time later, the same two persons were seen trying to gain access to cars parked in nearby Corbie Wood, off Graham Street.

“We would remind everyone to keep their cars locked, even when parked in a driveway, and any valuables that have to be kept within the vehicle out of sight and in the boot.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/17982/17 or speak to any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”