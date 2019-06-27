Sections of Perth motorway to close for roadworks this weekend

A £315,000 roadworks programme will see restrictions imposed on the M90 at Perth this weekend.

The work on a section of the motorway between Craigend and Barnhill interchanges was originally scheduled to be carried out last month but was postponed due to heavy rain.

The surfacing improvements will take place on the M90 northbound carriageway from 7.30pm tomorrow, with a scheduled 6.30am finish on Monday.

A Contraflow system will be in place throughout the weekend.

The M90 junction 10 (Craigend) northbound on-slip road will be closed, with a diversion route via the M90 southbound, to junction 9 (Bridge of Earn) and then the M90 northbound.

The M90 junction 11 (Barnhill) northbound off-slip will also be closed, with a signed diversion in place via the A90 Kinfauns Interchange and then back on the A90/M90 southbound to junction 11 (Barnhill) southbound off-slip.