Wednesday, June 24th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Section of Broughty Ferry street cordoned off after vehicle crashes into wall

by Frances Rougvie
June 24, 2020, 1:26 pm Updated: June 24, 2020, 1:28 pm
Post Thumbnail

A section of a Broughty Ferry road is closed after a vehicle collided with a wall.

Police have cordoned off a stretch of Brook Street, between Claypotts Road and Church Street, after the vehicle, thought to be a black Nissan Juke, crashed into a wall.

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.