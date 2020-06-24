Section of Broughty Ferry street cordoned off after vehicle crashes into wall

A section of a Broughty Ferry road is closed after a vehicle collided with a wall.
Police have cordoned off a stretch of Brook Street, between Claypotts Road and Church Street, after the vehicle, thought to be a black Nissan Juke, crashed into a wall.
It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.
Police Scotland have been approached for comment.
More to follow.
