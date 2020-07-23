Section of Arbroath Road to be closed for up to 10 days for essential roadworks

A busy Dundee street will be closed for up to ten days from July 27 for essential roadworks.

Arbroath Road will be closed between Baffin Street and Albert Street for up to 10 days while the Road Maintenance Partnership carries out the work.

The resurfacing work was initially planned to take place in March however it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will take place during the school holidays to try and minimise the impact on road users.

Businesses in the area will open as usual during the maintenance and alternative routes will be signposted. Drivers are asked to be patient.