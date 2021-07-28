Section of Arbroath Road in Dundee closed after two-vehicle crash

A section of Arbroath Road in Dundee has been closed after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm, near the row of shops close to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are all at the scene.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

One witness said: “The Arbroath Road is closed off near to the shops just down from the circle.

“There are numerous police, two fire engines and ambulances and paramedics.

“Right now people are just standing around watching what’s going on.

“It looks bad from what I can see.”

Another onlooker said: “All the buses and cars that were at the scene when the incident happened have been stopped and police are stopping any further vehicles from entering.

“A small crowd of people have gathered to watch what’s happening.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We have two appliances at the scene.

“One of the appliances actually came upon the collision while returning from another incident.”

She says the occupants of the vehicles had managed to get themselves out before firefighters arrived.

More to follow.