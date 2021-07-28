Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Section of Arbroath Road in Dundee closed after two-vehicle crash

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 28, 2021, 4:13 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 4:18 pm
Post Thumbnail

A section of Arbroath Road in Dundee has been closed after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm, near the row of shops close to the Scott Fyffe roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are all at the scene.

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.

One witness said: “The Arbroath Road is closed off near to the shops just down from the circle.

“There are numerous police, two fire engines and ambulances and paramedics.

“Right now people are just standing around watching what’s going on.

“It looks bad from what I can see.”

Another onlooker said: “All the buses and cars that were at the scene when the incident happened have been stopped and police are stopping any further vehicles from entering.

“A small crowd of people have gathered to watch what’s happening.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We have two appliances at the scene.

“One of the appliances actually came upon the collision while returning from another incident.”

She says the occupants of the vehicles had managed to get themselves out before firefighters arrived.

More to follow.