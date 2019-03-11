Section of A90 north of Dundee shuts tonight for five nights

A section of the A90 in the north of Dundee closes tonight for major improvement works.

Bear Scotland has warned motorists that the 220-yard section between the Kingsway and the Claverhouse junction will be shut overnight between today and Friday , as part of a £65,000 resurfacing programme.

The closure comes into force at 7.30pm, lasting until 6.30am the following day, with the work due to be completed by Saturday morning.

A spokesman for Bear Scotland, which maintains trunk roads in the North-east, said: “To ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, there will be an overnight road closure in place each night between the Kingsway/Forfar Road junction and the Forfar Road/Claverhouse junction.

“A signed diversion route will be in place for motorists.

“Lane closures on the approach to the Claverhouse junction from Fountainbleau Drive and Claverhouse Road will also be in place for safety.

“All traffic management will be lifted during the daytime.”

Andy Thompson, Bear Scotland’s North-east representative, said: “This £65,000 investment by Transport Scotland will greatly improve this section of the A90 in Dundee by improving the safety of the carriageway and removing any existing surface defects. This will create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the day.

“Surfacing works are subject to weather conditions, and efforts will be made to keep relevant stakeholders informed of any delays to the programme. We thank motorists for their patience in advance.”