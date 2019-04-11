Section of A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road closed​ following concern for man

A section of the A90 in Angus was closed to traffic in the early hours of today following concern for a man.

Police were called to an incident believed to have taken place between Padanaram and Forfar.

Police Scotland said: “Officers attended at a flyover over the A90 shortly after 1am today in response to concerns being raised for a man.

“The A90 was closed in both directions between 1.10-1.50am while the incident was dealt with.

“The matter was resolved safely and the man involved was taken for medical treatment.”