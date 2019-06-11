Tuesday, June 11th 2019 Show Links
Section of A90 closed this afternoon after car crash

by Steven Rae
June 11, 2019, 1:33 pm Updated: June 11, 2019, 5:28 pm
A section of the A90 is blocked this afternoon following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway two miles south of Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the road shut, shortly before 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.50pm reporting a one-vehicle collision on the A90.

“The road is currently closed to northbound traffic.”

Traffic Scotland is reporting queues are starting to develop in the area.

