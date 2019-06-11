Section of A90 closed this afternoon after car crash

A section of the A90 is blocked this afternoon following a one-vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway two miles south of Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the road shut, shortly before 1pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 12.50pm reporting a one-vehicle collision on the A90.

“The road is currently closed to northbound traffic.”

*NEW* 13:13⌚#A90 N/B is ⛔CLOSED⛔ around Balmakewan, Laurencekirk due to a one vehicle RTC. Traffic starting to queue in the area.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/2LfdhfxYjp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) June 11, 2019

Traffic Scotland is reporting queues are starting to develop in the area.