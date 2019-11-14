Section of A9 to be closed overnight for three nights at end of November

A section of the A9 will be closed overnight for three nights at the end of November.

As part of the A9 dualling project, the road will be closed in both directions between the Luncarty Junction and the A923 Dunkeld Junction.

This will run from 8.30pm to 6am each night between November 27–29.

The closures will be in place to allow for a crane to lift concrete beams into place over the existing A9 carriageway.

A statement from Transport Scotland said: “Road users are reminded to allow extra time for their journey during these closures as diversion routes will be in place.

“These two new overbridge structures will provide access for residents and farmers who live and work adjacent to the A9, allowing the existing accesses off the A9 to be closed.

“Signed diversion routes will be in place on approach to the closure area, via the A85 for northbound traffic and via the A923 Dunkeld junction for southbound traffic.

“Access to the communities of Luncarty, Bankfoot and Stanley will be maintained via the local road network for the duration of the three overnight closures and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

“These works are weather dependent as the heavy lifting operations are sensitive to high winds.”